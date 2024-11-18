Farmers Revolt: French Fields in Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal

French farmers are taking to the streets in a significant protest slated for Monday, challenging the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. They claim the deal endangers their economic well-being by permitting a flood of South American agricultural products that don't adhere to Europe's strict environmental regulations.

Protests are expected to occur across the country, with demonstrations planned at prefectures and traffic circles. A group of farmers already blocked a major highway south of Paris, part of a series of smaller actions leading to this week's larger mobilization.

The agreement, negotiated in 2019 between the EU and Mercosur nations, faces resistance as it nears potential finalization at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil. French agricultural unions, including FNSEA and Young Farmers, argue against provisions allowing duty-free imports and promise further disruptions if the deal isn't reconsidered.

(With inputs from agencies.)