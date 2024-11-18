Odysse Electric Revamps B2B Strategy with Massive Zypp Order

Odysse Electric, a prominent city-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has secured a groundbreaking order for 40,000 vehicles from EV-as-a-Service platform, Zypp Electric. The deal represents a significant part of an investment package aimed at bolstering Odysse's presence in the B2B market and expanding its dealership network across the country.

While the company has not disclosed specific details of the investment's nature or amount, the delivery of these electric vehicles is set over the next three years. Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric, emphasized that this investment signifies a pivotal turning point. He credits Zypp Electric's deep industry expertise and fleet electrification vision as key accelerators for Odysse's nationwide expansion.

Odysse intends to ramp up its production and enhance distribution capabilities in response to the growing demand for eco-friendly and efficient mobility solutions. This aligns with Zypp's ambitious goal to deploy 200,000 EVs within two to three years to significantly decarbonize last-mile deliveries, underscoring both companies' commitment to sustainable transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)