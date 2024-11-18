Left Menu

Odysse Electric Revamps B2B Strategy with Massive Zypp Order

Odysse Electric has secured a landmark order of 40,000 vehicles from Zypp Electric, enhancing its B2B market presence and dealership network. Spread over three years, this deal aims to boost production capacity and meet the rising demand for electric mobility, especially in urban last-mile delivery spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:34 IST
Odysse Electric, a prominent city-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has secured a groundbreaking order for 40,000 vehicles from EV-as-a-Service platform, Zypp Electric. The deal represents a significant part of an investment package aimed at bolstering Odysse's presence in the B2B market and expanding its dealership network across the country.

While the company has not disclosed specific details of the investment's nature or amount, the delivery of these electric vehicles is set over the next three years. Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric, emphasized that this investment signifies a pivotal turning point. He credits Zypp Electric's deep industry expertise and fleet electrification vision as key accelerators for Odysse's nationwide expansion.

Odysse intends to ramp up its production and enhance distribution capabilities in response to the growing demand for eco-friendly and efficient mobility solutions. This aligns with Zypp's ambitious goal to deploy 200,000 EVs within two to three years to significantly decarbonize last-mile deliveries, underscoring both companies' commitment to sustainable transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

