Controversy Erupts Over Ahmedaad's Chandola Lake Demolition
The Gujarat High Court refused to stay the demolition at Chandola Lake, Ahmedabad, where residents were detained over suspicions of being undocumented Bangladeshis. The residents argued that the demolition was illegal and unnotified. The government claimed the move was necessary for public safety, citing national security concerns.
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday denied a plea to halt a major demolition drive in the Chandola Lake area of Ahmedabad, following police detentions of numerous residents suspected of being undocumented Bangladeshi nationals.
Eighteen residents challenged the government's decision as arbitrary, alleging they received no warning of eviction. Authorities, however, initiated the spree, citing legal grounds under section 37 of the Land Revenue Code, which allows demolition of structures along water bodies.
Government officials defended the action as crucial for national security, contending the area had become a hub for illegal activities and raised alarms over the presence of Bangladeshi nationals linked to extremist activities.
