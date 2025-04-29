India and Croatia Deepen Economic Ties During Commerce Secretary’s Visit to Zagreb

In a significant move to bolster India’s outreach to Central Europe, Shri Sunil Barthwal, Commerce Secretary of the Government of India, embarked on an official visit to the Republic of Croatia from 22–23 April 2025. His trip marked a vital step in strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, promoting sectoral cooperation, and expanding India’s economic footprint across the Central European region.

During his visit, Shri Barthwal held extensive discussions with two key Croatian officials — Mr. Zdenko Lucić, State Secretary for Foreign Trade and Development at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, and Mr. Ivo Milatić, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy.

Meeting with Mr. Zdenko Lucić

In his meeting with Mr. Lucić, Shri Barthwal emphasized advancing the ongoing negotiations for the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which is pivotal for enhancing trade volumes between India and European Union member states, including Croatia. He highlighted the historic visit of the EU President and all 27 Commissioners to India, marking the first such delegation outside Europe under the current mandate — a milestone underlining the growing momentum in India-EU relations.

Sectoral collaboration opportunities were a major focus, with discussions covering key industries such as:

Railways Modernization

Global Capability Centers (GCCs)

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Information Technology (IT) Services

The Croatian side expressed a keen interest in deeper investment partnerships in sectors like defence manufacturing (with an emphasis on flagship Indian defence products), solar cell production, advanced food processing technologies, and automobile manufacturing. Knowledge exchange initiatives were also explored, particularly in cutting-edge industrial sectors.

Meeting with Mr. Ivo Milatić

In the separate meeting with Mr. Ivo Milatić, Shri Barthwal discussed measures to invigorate investment flows between India and Croatia. The dialogue centered on fostering partnerships in:

Healthcare Infrastructure and Services

Higher Education and Student Exchange Programs

Tourism and Cultural Exchanges

Entertainment and Media (highlighting the WAVES Summit as a key event)

Supply Chain Integration and Logistics

Transport Infrastructure Development

Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Innovations

Digital Technology Collaboration

Renewable Energy, particularly solar and wind energy sectors

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Both sides agreed on the need to revitalize the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation. They proposed making its sessions more frequent, improving direct business-to-business (B2B) connections, and facilitating faster progress through entrepreneur-driven exchanges.

Business Interaction Event at Croatian Chamber of Economy

Further strengthening the commercial ties, Shri Barthwal participated in a high-profile business interaction titled “Exploring Economic Cooperation Opportunities between India and Croatia”, organized by the Croatian Chamber of Economy (CCE).

The event witnessed participation from prominent industry leaders, heads of Croatian business associations, and key stakeholders from various sectors. A detailed presentation showcased:

The strengths of the Croatian economy

The current landscape of India-Croatia trade and investment relations

Emerging sectors of mutual interest for future cooperation

Successful business cases of Croatian companies operating in the Indian market were also shared, illustrating the vibrant potential for expanding business engagement.

The platform enabled Indian and Croatian enterprises to explore new avenues for collaboration, address trade facilitation measures, and identify strategic opportunities for partnerships.

Strategic Importance of the Visit

Shri Barthwal’s visit reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to engaging with Central Europe more actively and diversely. It also underscored the shared vision of India and Croatia to establish robust commercial partnerships, leveraging each other’s strengths in technology, innovation, manufacturing, and services.

The comprehensive discussions and productive business interactions during this visit are expected to lay the foundation for a more dynamic and mutually beneficial economic relationship between the two nations in the years to come.