Chaos in the Skies: Delhi's Airport Faces Weather Woes

Nine flights experienced diversions while many others faced delays at Delhi airport on Monday, thanks to adverse weather conditions impacting the national capital, an official stated.

Among these, eight flights were sent to Jaipur and one found an alternate landing in Dehradun, as visibility diminished due to pollution.

The situation was exacerbated by the absence of CAT III training among some pilots, making it challenging to operate in the low visibility. Despite these challenges, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) assures that flight operations continue as normal. Passengers are advised to verify their flight details with respective airlines.

