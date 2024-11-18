Chaos in the Skies: Delhi's Airport Faces Weather Woes
Nine flights were diverted and numerous others delayed at Delhi airport due to poor weather and pollution. Pilots' lack of CAT III training, crucial for low visibility conditions, contributed to the diversions. Delhi International Airport is urging travelers to seek updates on their flight status.
Nine flights experienced diversions while many others faced delays at Delhi airport on Monday, thanks to adverse weather conditions impacting the national capital, an official stated.
Among these, eight flights were sent to Jaipur and one found an alternate landing in Dehradun, as visibility diminished due to pollution.
The situation was exacerbated by the absence of CAT III training among some pilots, making it challenging to operate in the low visibility. Despite these challenges, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) assures that flight operations continue as normal. Passengers are advised to verify their flight details with respective airlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
