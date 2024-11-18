Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Expands Green Logistics with 100 More Electric Trucks

UltraTech Cement will deploy 100 additional electric trucks for logistics, following a successful pilot. This move, part of India's eFAST initiative, aims for 500 EV trucks by June 2025. UltraTech's commitment to sustainable practices is evident as it leads with Green Logistics, using CNG, LNG, and electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

UltraTech Cement announced plans to deploy 100 additional electric trucks to enhance its logistics operations, following a successful initial pilot with five trucks earlier this year.

The company signed a new contract for transporting 75,000 MT of clinker monthly from its cement manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra. This move aligns with India's eFAST initiative, targeting 500 electric trucks by June 2025.

UltraTech Cement's commitment to sustainable practices has led the company to pioneer Green Logistics in the cement industry, previously introducing CNG in 2021, LNG in 2022, and now focusing on electric trucks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

