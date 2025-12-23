Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Russian Industrial Site

An overnight drone attack, attributed to Ukraine, has set a fire ablaze at an industrial facility in Russia's southern Stavropol region, as confirmed by the region's governor, Vladimir Vladimirov. The incident, reported via Telegram, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Governor Vladimirov refrained from naming the specific facility affected. The region encompasses significant infrastructure, including oil major Lukoil's Stavrolen petrochemical complex and crucial gas pipeline and fuel storage sites, integrating it into Russia's extensive energy and chemicals network.

Ukraine has previously targeted the Stavrolen plant, asserting such strikes are a strategic effort to hamper Russia's military operations in an ongoing conflict, initiated by Moscow nearly four years ago.