Left Menu

Zhongzhi Executives Sentenced in Financial Scandal

A Beijing court sentenced former Zhongzhi Enterprise Group executives, including Gao, to prison for illegally taking public deposits. They breached financial laws, impacting China's property market. Gao and others received sentences between 4.5 and 14 years. The firm filed for bankruptcy in 2024 amidst a real estate downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 08:37 IST
Zhongzhi Executives Sentenced in Financial Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Beijing court has sentenced several former executives of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, including its ex-chairman identified as Gao, to prison terms ranging from four-and-a-half to 14 years. The court found them guilty of illegally taking public deposits, a violation of China's financial management laws, and causing significant disruption to the financial order, as reported by CCTV.

The executives were also fined, though the specific amounts were not disclosed. Zhongzhi, a wealth management firm heavily invested in China's property sector, filed for bankruptcy in January 2024 amid a broader downturn in the real estate market.

Efforts are ongoing by the police to recover the funds involved in the illegal activities. Zhongzhi has yet to comment on the matter, according to a statement from Reuters. The case underscores the financial challenges faced by firms in the beleaguered property sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025