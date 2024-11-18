Left Menu

HealthKart Secures $153 Million Investment to Bolster Global Expansion

HealthKart, an omnichannel nutrition platform, raised $153 million in a funding round led by ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal Alternates. The company achieved over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue and full-year EBITDA profitability in FY24. HealthKart also announced a Rs 55 crore employee ESOP buyback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:14 IST
HealthKart Secures $153 Million Investment to Bolster Global Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

HealthKart, a prominent player in the omnichannel nutrition sector, announced a significant funding round on Monday, securing $153 million. The round was led by industry giants ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal Alternates, with existing investor A91 Partners also participating.

The company marked FY24 as a milestone year, not only surpassing Rs 1,000 crore in revenue but also achieving full-year EBITDA profitability. This achievement underscores HealthKart's commitment to strengthening its power brands and expanding its international market reach.

In a landmark move, HealthKart has also introduced an employee ESOP buyback worth Rs 55 crore, offering liquidity for its workforce. This initiative will benefit both current and former employees, recognizing their contributions to the company's growth. Founder and CEO Sameer Maheshwari expressed optimism about leveraging the expertise of new investors in the forthcoming growth phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024