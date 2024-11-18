HealthKart Secures $153 Million Investment to Bolster Global Expansion

HealthKart, a prominent player in the omnichannel nutrition sector, announced a significant funding round on Monday, securing $153 million. The round was led by industry giants ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal Alternates, with existing investor A91 Partners also participating.

The company marked FY24 as a milestone year, not only surpassing Rs 1,000 crore in revenue but also achieving full-year EBITDA profitability. This achievement underscores HealthKart's commitment to strengthening its power brands and expanding its international market reach.

In a landmark move, HealthKart has also introduced an employee ESOP buyback worth Rs 55 crore, offering liquidity for its workforce. This initiative will benefit both current and former employees, recognizing their contributions to the company's growth. Founder and CEO Sameer Maheshwari expressed optimism about leveraging the expertise of new investors in the forthcoming growth phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)