Canon Launches Fitness Challenge Month to Promote Employee Health and Wellness

Canon has kicked off a month-long health and wellness initiative, Fitness Challenge Month, aligned with the 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge. The program encourages employees across Canon Central and North Africa (CNA), Canon Middle East, and Canon Eurasia to integrate daily movement into their routines, focusing on enhancing both physical fitness and mental well-being. Participating countries include Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast, the UAE, KSA, Qatar, and Turkey.

Focus on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-being

The initiative, which runs from October 28 to November 25, 2024, is designed to engage employees in various activities that will help them improve their fitness, reduce stress, and boost energy levels. One of the central features of the month-long challenge is Canon’s Footsteps to Fitness Steps Challenge, where employees are encouraged to walk 240,000 steps, averaging 8,000 steps per day.

In addition, the challenge includes weight loss competitions and personal health achievement contests, further motivating employees to set and meet personal fitness goals. To support their wellness journey, Canon is organizing fitness classes, group challenges, and other activities in offices across participating regions, promoting a culture of health and wellness.

Engaging Activities and Group Challenges

Mai Youssef, Communications and Corporate Marketing Director for Canon Middle East, Turkey, Central & North Africa, shared, “Canon’s Fitness Challenge Month is a comprehensive wellness program designed to foster a culture of health and fitness, blending physical activities with opportunities for relaxation and teamwork, ultimately contributing to a balanced and motivated workplace.”

The initiative begins with an initial weigh-in and measurement session for Dubai-based employees, offering a starting point for setting personal fitness goals. Employees working outside of Dubai will coordinate weigh-ins through local Happiness Team representatives.

To promote relaxation and mental well-being, employees can join a yoga class in the Dubai office to improve flexibility and reduce stress. Those seeking a more dynamic fitness experience will head to Hatta Dam, where they can engage in stand-up paddle (SUP) training and SUP yoga, combining outdoor physical activity with the calming effects of nature. Convenient transportation to Hatta is provided for all employees.

For team-based fitness activities, employees can participate in friendly padel, football, and cricket matches at Kite Beach’s Fitness Village. In another exciting event, Canon employees will take part in the Dubai Ride, cycling along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s most recognizable landmarks. Employees are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets to the event.

Zumba, Sports Days, and Pilates Sessions

Additional high-energy activities include a Zumba class at the Dubai Office, where employees can enjoy an intense cardio workout to Latin and international music. A sports day at United Pro Sports in Al Quoz will also offer a variety of team-based sports, including football, badminton, and basketball, allowing employees to bond over friendly competition. To round out the fitness options, Mat Pilates sessions at the Dubai office will focus on core strength, flexibility, and posture.

The Grand Finale: Dubai Run

The initiative will culminate in the Dubai Run, which is set to take place along Sheikh Zayed Road, and is recognized as one of the largest community runs in the world. Canon will provide transportation for employees to ensure their participation. All participants will be given a bib and a Canon T-shirt for the event.

Fitness Tracking and End-of-Month Celebrations

Throughout the month, employees will also participate in the Fitze Steps Challenge, which tracks daily steps to encourage regular physical activity. At the end of the month, another weigh-in and measurement session will be held to track the progress of participants, allowing them to celebrate their achievements.

A Culture of Wellness and Kyosei

Canon’s Fitness Challenge Month not only promotes physical health but also reflects the company’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which emphasizes fostering a workplace culture where employees support one another in achieving shared goals. By encouraging employees to take care of their physical and mental well-being, Canon continues to reinforce its commitment to a holistic approach to employee wellness and success.

Through this initiative, Canon is building a positive and motivated workforce, ready to meet both personal and professional challenges while embracing health, wellness, and teamwork across regions.