Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Man Dies During Holi Celebration Dance

A 29-year-old man, Raj Kumar, collapsed and died while dancing during a Holi function in Nandgaon village. The incident occurred during celebrations with a DJ system. Authorities suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death. An inquest and post-mortem examination are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:31 IST
Tragic Collapse: Man Dies During Holi Celebration Dance
  • Country:
  • India

A young man tragically died during a Holi celebration in Nandgaon village, as reported by the local police.

The 29-year-old, identified as Raj Kumar alias Tinku, collapsed while dancing to loud music from a DJ system set up for the festive gathering on Tuesday night.

Preliminary findings suggest a cardiac arrest caused his death. An inquest is ongoing, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause, according to Lavedi Station House Officer Preeti Sengar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

 Global
2
Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

 India
3
Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

 China
4
104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026