Tragic Collapse: Man Dies During Holi Celebration Dance

A young man tragically died during a Holi celebration in Nandgaon village, as reported by the local police.

The 29-year-old, identified as Raj Kumar alias Tinku, collapsed while dancing to loud music from a DJ system set up for the festive gathering on Tuesday night.

Preliminary findings suggest a cardiac arrest caused his death. An inquest is ongoing, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause, according to Lavedi Station House Officer Preeti Sengar.

(With inputs from agencies.)