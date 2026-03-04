Tragic Collapse: Man Dies During Holi Celebration Dance
A 29-year-old man, Raj Kumar, collapsed and died while dancing during a Holi function in Nandgaon village. The incident occurred during celebrations with a DJ system. Authorities suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death. An inquest and post-mortem examination are underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A young man tragically died during a Holi celebration in Nandgaon village, as reported by the local police.
The 29-year-old, identified as Raj Kumar alias Tinku, collapsed while dancing to loud music from a DJ system set up for the festive gathering on Tuesday night.
Preliminary findings suggest a cardiac arrest caused his death. An inquest is ongoing, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause, according to Lavedi Station House Officer Preeti Sengar.
(With inputs from agencies.)