Meta Challenges CCI's Rs 213.14 Crore Penalty over WhatsApp Data Policy
Meta plans to appeal against the Rs 213.14 crore fine by the Competition Commission of India for alleged misuse of its dominant position. The penalty is linked to WhatsApp's disputed 2021 data policy update, highlighting issues of data privacy and anti-competitive practices within Meta's operations.
Meta Platforms Inc. is set to appeal a Rs 213.14 crore financial penalty levied by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over allegations of abusing its dominant market position. The tech giant expressed its disagreement with the CCI's decision, which addressed issues linked to WhatsApp's controversial 2021 privacy policy update.
A Meta spokesperson argued that the 2021 changes did not alter the privacy of users' personal messages and were introduced as an optional feature. The company ensured that no user accounts would be deleted or lose any functionality on WhatsApp due to the update, focusing instead on easing business interactions via the platform.
The CCI's action arises from WhatsApp's 2021 policy changes that compelled users to accept expanded data collection and sharing terms or risk losing access to the service. This 'take-it-or-leave-it' approach was found to be in violation of the Competition Act, as it diminished user autonomy and facilitated potentially anti-competitive practices by sharing user data across Meta entities.
