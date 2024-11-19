Left Menu

Delhi Metro Breaks Ridership Records Amid Pollution Crisis

Amid severe pollution, Delhi Metro achieved its highest daily ridership, recording 78.67 lakh passenger journeys. On November 18, the Yellow Line witnessed the most traffic. To combat pollution, DMRC is running extra trips to encourage metro use over private vehicles, reducing emissions and easing travel.

Amid worsening pollution levels in the capital city, Delhi Metro has achieved its highest-ever daily ridership. On November 18, records were shattered with 78.67 lakh passenger journeys, surpassing the previous milestone of 77.49 lakh set in August, official data shows.

The Yellow Line, linking Millennium City Centre in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli in Delhi, led with 20.99 lakh commuters. The Blue Line followed with 20.80 lakh, while other lines also saw significant traffic, reflecting the metro's growing importance amid environmental challenges.

In response to the severe pollution, with levels hitting 'severe plus,' Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is increasing services. Sixty extra trips daily aim to lure more passengers from private vehicles, assisting in emission reduction. DMRC's efforts underscore the broader environmental and logistical benefits of public transportation.

