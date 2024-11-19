Left Menu

Toyobo MC Corporation Enters Indian Market with Innovative RO Membranes

Toyobo MC Corporation has launched its Spiral Wound RO Membranes in India in partnership with BI Marketing and Services Pvt. Ltd. The event featured a technical seminar on water treatment advancements, highlighting solutions to water scarcity and industrial water consumption issues.

Toyobo Mc Corporation In Association With Bims Launch Their Ro Membranes In India. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for India's water treatment sector, Toyobo MC Corporation has introduced its Spiral Wound Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes to the Indian market. The launch, in collaboration with BI Marketing and Services Pvt. Ltd., took place at The Hilton Chennai on November 19, marking Toyobo's official entry into the country.

The event included a comprehensive technical seminar attended by industry leaders and experts. Discussions focused on recent advancements in RO membrane technology and strategies to address water scarcity and reduce industrial water consumption, emphasizing the importance of recycling and zero liquid discharge systems.

H. Shankar, Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., delivered a keynote address highlighting the need for efficient water recycling, especially in industries with heavy water usage like petroleum. The session also featured insights from notable speakers, including Akihiro Ariji from Toyobo, on the evolution of RO technology for large-scale desalination.

