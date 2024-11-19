Canon and ESAV Marrakech Partner to Advance Visual Arts Education Across Africa

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with École Supérieure des Arts Visuels de Marrakech (ESAV), a premier institution for film and visual arts education in Morocco. This partnership, under the Canon Miraisha Programme and Film & Photography Excellence Programme, aims to elevate the proficiency of advanced photography and filmmaking students by providing specialized training tailored to their expertise.

“This collaboration is an exciting step towards nurturing talent in photography and videography,” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director for Canon Central & North Africa. “Our training programmes, conducted by certified Canon trainers, aim to provide students with an unparalleled educational experience, equipping them with the skills to excel in their creative pursuits.”

Advanced Masterclasses for Future Visual Artists

The partnership includes a series of masterclasses for third-year students and advanced participants. These sessions are designed to refine photography fundamentals, cinematography essentials, and the intricate art of printing, leveraging Canon’s latest imaging technology. The curriculum moves beyond reinforcing existing skills to encourage creativity and innovation, enabling students to master complex techniques and embrace new challenges.

The collaboration officially commenced on 6 November 2024 with a signing ceremony, followed by the first photography masterclass. The cinematography masterclass was held on 8 November 2024, and the series will conclude on 3 February 2025 with an intensive printing masterclass. These sessions are conducted by Canon-certified trainers, ensuring world-class instruction.

Empowering Students for a Dynamic Industry

Beyond skill development, this initiative focuses on building resilience and capacity among emerging African visual artists. In a constantly evolving field, collaboration underscores the necessity of continuous learning and adaptation, preparing participants to excel in a competitive global market.

Ahmed Belkhayat, General Manager of ESAV Marrakech, highlighted the importance of the partnership:“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional education to our students. By teaming up with Canon, we’re equipping our students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge to succeed in the visual arts industry.”

Enhancing Education and Industry Readiness

Known for its distinguished faculty and vibrant academic environment, ESAV Marrakech attracts talent from across the globe. By joining forces with Canon, the institution seeks to enrich its curriculum and give students a competitive edge in the professional visual arts landscape.

This partnership symbolizes a mutual commitment to excellence in education and innovation in imaging technology. It reaffirms both organizations’ dedication to fostering talent and creativity in the visual arts sector, ensuring participants are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the modern industry.

The Canon-ESAV partnership sets a benchmark for collaboration in the creative sector, providing a model for empowering future generations of African photographers and filmmakers.