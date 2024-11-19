Massive Onion Import to Curb Rising Prices

In a move aimed at controlling soaring onion prices, the Centre announced the arrival of a fifth bulk shipment of 720 tonnes to the national capital by November 21. This is part of a larger initiative that began last month, transporting onions from Maharashtra to Delhi via rail for the first time.

According to an official statement, the latest shipment left Nashik on Monday. Of the fourth shipment that arrived on November 17, 500 tonnes have been allocated to Mother Dairy, 190 tonnes to NCCF, and 150 tonnes to Nafed to distribute across Delhi-NCR.

The Centre's intervention has reportedly helped stabilize onion prices in Delhi at both wholesale and retail levels. Similar efforts are underway in other cities, with recent dispatches to Chennai and Guwahati. Due to supply constraints during the festival season, the government plans to increase onion distribution to other regions as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)