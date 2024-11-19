Left Menu

FLY91 Expands Horizons with New Regional Routes

Regional airline FLY91 will launch new direct flight services between Solapur, Mumbai, and Goa starting December 23. This expansion aligns with the UDAN scheme to improve regional air connectivity. FLY91 will be the only airline offering direct routes between Mumbai and Solapur, enhancing tourism access to Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

FLY91, a regional air carrier, has announced new direct flight services connecting Solapur with Mumbai and Goa, set to begin on December 23.

This initiative aligns with the UDAN scheme, aiming to boost regional air connectivity by adding direct routes and increasing the airline's operational destinations to nine.

FLY91 will uniquely offer direct connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur, known for its textile industry, while facilitating easier tourist access to Goa for Solapur residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

