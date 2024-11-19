FLY91 Expands Horizons with New Regional Routes

FLY91, a regional air carrier, has announced new direct flight services connecting Solapur with Mumbai and Goa, set to begin on December 23.

This initiative aligns with the UDAN scheme, aiming to boost regional air connectivity by adding direct routes and increasing the airline's operational destinations to nine.

FLY91 will uniquely offer direct connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur, known for its textile industry, while facilitating easier tourist access to Goa for Solapur residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)