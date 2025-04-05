Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Protectionism vs. Political Backlash

In a bold political maneuver, President Donald Trump enacted new tariffs on a majority of US trading partners, believing his protectionist policies will spark an economic revival. Despite financial turmoil and political backlash, Trump remains steadfast in his vision for American prosperity.

Financial markets witnessed severe downturns, drawing concerns from economic experts who predict rising inflation and potential recession. Mixed reactions surfaced from Trump's supporters, with some urging for a recalibration of trade tactics.

Meanwhile, Democrats, buoyed by recent electoral successes, harness the momentum against the president's policies. There's growing optimism that Trump's economic gamble could pave the way for a significant political shift in the coming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)