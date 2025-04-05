Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes UP Government's Failed 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Amid Police Scandal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a strong critique against the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday, accusing it of failing to uphold its 'zero tolerance' stance on crime and corruption. This statement follows an incident in Bareilly, where a sub-inspector and two police constables are accused of abducting a man and demanding a Rs 2 lakh ransom.

The incident has prompted the suspension of the involved officers from Fateganj Pashchimi police station. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly, Anurag Arya, confirmed the suspensions and noted that an investigation is underway. 'An FIR has been lodged, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against SI Balveer Singh and two constables,' Arya stated.

Addressing the media, Yadav criticized the handling of the situation and played a video related to the case. He argued that the supposed 'zero tolerance' policy has become ineffective and highlighted that not only common citizens but also BJP members are facing injustices. Yadav further commented on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 80:20 election slogan, suggesting dissatisfaction among various societal groups including backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

