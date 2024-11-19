Air India: Swift Rescue Mission from Phuket

Air India is set to swiftly return approximately 30 passengers left stranded in Phuket due to a technical fault that grounded their flight to Delhi. The incident, which left travelers marooned since November 16, has sparked widespread complaints across social media platforms.

On Tuesday, Air India issued an apology for the inconvenience experienced by passengers of flight AI377, disrupted due to a technical fault. Of the 144 passengers initially booked, the majority have already returned, with the remainder expected back by Wednesday.

A company insider confirmed the technical issue has been resolved. Air India made efforts to reduce passenger discomfort by arranging accommodations and meals, and providing alternatives for travel, including full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.

(With inputs from agencies.)