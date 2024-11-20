Left Menu

Revolutionizing Breast Health: Orchids Breast Care Centre's Groundbreaking Innovations

Orchids Breast Care Centre at Jehangir Hospital, alongside Prashanti Cancer Care Mission, offers comprehensive breast care through advanced imaging, biopsy techniques, and oncological surgery. Leading with pioneering technology and expertise, it ensures early detection and personalized treatment, thus setting a new standard in breast health care across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:19 IST
Dr. C.B. Koppiker, Lead Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon and Director of Oncoscience at Jehangir Hospital. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PUNE, Maharashtra – Breast health is emerging as a vital focus globally, with an urgent demand for early detection and efficient treatment solutions. Orchids Breast Care Centre, a specialized unit by Jehangir Hospital alongside Prashanti Cancer Care Mission, dedicates itself to delivering exceptional and compassionate care aligned with the unique needs of women.

Under the leadership of Dr. C.B. Koppiker, the centre combines oncology with plastic surgery principles, aiming to preserve breast aesthetics during cancer treatments. Boasting over 2,000 surgeries, including 900 oncoplastic operations and cutting-edge technologies like 3D mammography, Orchids Breast Care Centre provides unparalleled breast care in India.

Spanning 3,500 sq. ft., the Orchids Breast Health Centre complies with international EUSOMA standards, offering comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services. With advanced imaging, precision biopsy methods, and an emphasis on patient-centric approaches, Jehangir Hospital redefines holistic patient care, backed by 78 years of service excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

