Raipur Set for Direct Flights to Singapore and Dubai

Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, is poised to establish direct air connections with Singapore and Dubai as part of new air connectivity enhancements approved by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. This development follows a meeting in New Delhi with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The Chief Minister emphasized the economic benefits of upgrading Swami Vivekanand Airport to international status and discussed additional flights to connect Raipur with overseas destinations. Naidu has agreed to launch these international services soon, potentially boosting the region's economic development.

Sai also highlighted the importance of restoring services like IndiGo's flight between Jagdalpur and Raipur, now discontinued due to low passenger numbers, to exploit the region's tourism potential. Efforts to develop Raipur airport as a central cargo hub and upgrade Bilaspur airport were also part of the discussion.

