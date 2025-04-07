Left Menu

Dubai Crown Prince's Strategic Visit to Enhance UAE-India Ties

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's Crown Prince, is set to visit India to strengthen bilateral relations. The two-day visit aims to explore new avenues of cooperation and strategic partnerships. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the visit underscores UAE’s commitment to international alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:51 IST
The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will embark on a significant diplomatic mission to India on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

Recognized for his roles as both deputy prime minister and defence minister, Sheikh Hamdan will meet with senior Indian officials in crucial discussions to explore potential areas for cooperation and partnership expansion across strategic sectors.

This important visit highlights the UAE leadership's strategic emphasis on global collaboration and innovation, with a substantial delegation representing diverse economic sectors accompanying Sheikh Hamdan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

