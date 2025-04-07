Left Menu

Sheikh Hamdan's Historic Visit: Strengthening Ties Between Dubai and India

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, is set to visit India on April 8-9. He will meet key Indian ministers and participate in a business roundtable to strengthen India-UAE relations. His visit, invited by PM Narendra Modi, marks his first official trip to India.

Updated: 07-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:48 IST
  • India

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is scheduled to embark on a significant visit to India from April 8 to 9. Known for his dynamic initiatives, Sheikh Hamdan will hold crucial meetings with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the visit on Monday, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a working lunch for the Crown Prince. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, Sheikh Hamdan aims to fortify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

A pivotal aspect of his itinerary is the business roundtable in Mumbai, featuring prominent leaders from both nations. This engagement is aimed at enhancing bilateral economic and commercial cooperation, blending traditional collaborations with future-oriented strategies, and is set to deepen the extensive ties between India and the UAE.

