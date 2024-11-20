Fire Extinguisher Incident Leaves Railway Workers Injured in Ranchi

In an unfortunate incident in Ranchi's Hatia area, at least four railway workers sustained injuries while refilling a fire extinguisher, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The injured workers were initially treated at a railway hospital, with two subsequently transferred to a private medical facility for more advanced care in Ranchi.

Nishant Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Ranchi Railway Division, stated that the incident seems to have stemmed from pressure-related malfunctions during the refilling process. An inquiry has been launched to confirm the details.

(With inputs from agencies.)