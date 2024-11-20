Fire Extinguisher Incident Leaves Railway Workers Injured in Ranchi
Four railway workers were injured during a fire extinguisher refilling in Ranchi's Hatia area. Two workers required further treatment in a private facility. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident, which is believed to be related to pressure issues during refilling.
In an unfortunate incident in Ranchi's Hatia area, at least four railway workers sustained injuries while refilling a fire extinguisher, officials revealed on Wednesday.
The injured workers were initially treated at a railway hospital, with two subsequently transferred to a private medical facility for more advanced care in Ranchi.
Nishant Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Ranchi Railway Division, stated that the incident seems to have stemmed from pressure-related malfunctions during the refilling process. An inquiry has been launched to confirm the details.
