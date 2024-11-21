FAA Eases Flight Restrictions Over Northern Haiti

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has adjusted its earlier decision banning U.S. airlines from operating over Haiti. The latest notice now permits flights over the northern regions of the nation, including Cap-Haitien.

This change follows a week-long restriction imposed after three commercial aircraft were fired upon amidst escalating violence by armed gangs near the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The FAA's initial decision aimed to ensure passenger safety due to increasing attacks by gangs, highlighting the ongoing security challenges faced by Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)