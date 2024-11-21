Left Menu

FAA Eases Flight Restrictions Over Northern Haiti

The U.S. FAA lifted specific flight restrictions over parts of northern Haiti, including Cap-Haitien, following a previous ban caused by gang violence near Port-au-Prince affecting commercial airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:23 IST
FAA Eases Flight Restrictions Over Northern Haiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has adjusted its earlier decision banning U.S. airlines from operating over Haiti. The latest notice now permits flights over the northern regions of the nation, including Cap-Haitien.

This change follows a week-long restriction imposed after three commercial aircraft were fired upon amidst escalating violence by armed gangs near the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The FAA's initial decision aimed to ensure passenger safety due to increasing attacks by gangs, highlighting the ongoing security challenges faced by Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024