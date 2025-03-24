Left Menu

DGCA Mandates Airlines to Highlight Passenger Rights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to prioritize passenger rights by integrating the Passenger Charter link in ticket communications and on their websites by March 27, 2025. This initiative aims to enhance customer awareness of their entitlements regarding flight delays, cancellations, and other issues.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a directive requiring all airlines to prominently highlight passenger rights and regulations. This move mandates airlines to integrate the Passenger Charter link into their ticket communications via SMS or WhatsApp as soon as a ticket is booked.

Additionally, the DGCA has set a deadline for March 27, 2025, for airlines to comply fully by featuring the link conspicuously on their websites and tickets. SpiceJet has already made the necessary updates, while other airlines are working towards fulfilling these regulations to ensure passengers are well-informed about their rights.

Airlines affirmed their commitment to adhering to these guidelines promptly, aiming to improve passenger experience and awareness in situations such as flight delays, cancellations, baggage issues, and denied boarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

