Left Menu

Khan Market: India's Prime Retail Gem Retains Global Prestige

Khan Market in Delhi maintains its 22nd rank in a global list of expensive high-street retail locations, with an annual rent of USD 229 per sq ft. The report highlights Khan Market's enduring allure and strong demand, reflecting India's thriving retail sector and the growing preference for prime shopping destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:02 IST
Khan Market: India's Prime Retail Gem Retains Global Prestige
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's renowned Khan Market has solidified its standing among the world's luxury retail spots, securing the 22nd position in a global ranking of high-street retail areas, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Milan's Via Monte Napoleone now tops the list, unseating New York's famed Upper 5th Avenue. The report by Cushman & Wakefield, which evaluates rents in 138 prime retail markets, underlines Khan Market's steady performance at USD 229 per sq ft.

Capital Markets and Head-Retail-India's Saurabh Shatdal emphasized Khan Market's premium brand mix and its continued attractiveness to affluent shoppers. The Indian retail sector is thriving, with main streets showing an 11% growth in leasing activity, indicative of the country's robust economic climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024