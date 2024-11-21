Khan Market: India's Prime Retail Gem Retains Global Prestige
Khan Market in Delhi maintains its 22nd rank in a global list of expensive high-street retail locations, with an annual rent of USD 229 per sq ft. The report highlights Khan Market's enduring allure and strong demand, reflecting India's thriving retail sector and the growing preference for prime shopping destinations.
Delhi's renowned Khan Market has solidified its standing among the world's luxury retail spots, securing the 22nd position in a global ranking of high-street retail areas, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
Milan's Via Monte Napoleone now tops the list, unseating New York's famed Upper 5th Avenue. The report by Cushman & Wakefield, which evaluates rents in 138 prime retail markets, underlines Khan Market's steady performance at USD 229 per sq ft.
Capital Markets and Head-Retail-India's Saurabh Shatdal emphasized Khan Market's premium brand mix and its continued attractiveness to affluent shoppers. The Indian retail sector is thriving, with main streets showing an 11% growth in leasing activity, indicative of the country's robust economic climate.
