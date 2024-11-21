Khan Market: India's Prime Retail Gem Retains Global Prestige

Delhi's renowned Khan Market has solidified its standing among the world's luxury retail spots, securing the 22nd position in a global ranking of high-street retail areas, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Milan's Via Monte Napoleone now tops the list, unseating New York's famed Upper 5th Avenue. The report by Cushman & Wakefield, which evaluates rents in 138 prime retail markets, underlines Khan Market's steady performance at USD 229 per sq ft.

Capital Markets and Head-Retail-India's Saurabh Shatdal emphasized Khan Market's premium brand mix and its continued attractiveness to affluent shoppers. The Indian retail sector is thriving, with main streets showing an 11% growth in leasing activity, indicative of the country's robust economic climate.

