Left Menu

ILO Launches New Initiative to Promote Just Transition in Cambodia’s Construction Industry

New project aims to enhance worker safety, environmental sustainability, and labour standards, supported by the ILO-Korea Partnership Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:31 IST
ILO Launches New Initiative to Promote Just Transition in Cambodia’s Construction Industry
During the consultations, Cambodia's Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Heng Sour, emphasized the importance of social dialogue in addressing the construction industry's challenges. Image Credit:

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has launched a new initiative to promote a Just Transition in Cambodia’s construction industry, with a focus on addressing key sectoral challenges while promoting environmental sustainability and improving labour standards. The project, titled “Asia-Pacific Regional Case for Implementing the Global Accelerator through a Just Transition in the Construction Industry in Cambodia,” is supported by the ILO-Korea Partnership Programme (I-KORP).

Introduced to government representatives, employers, and workers during consultations in Phnom Penh from 31 October to 1 November 2024, the initiative seeks to address the construction industry's struggles, which include a decline in construction projects, high occupational hazards, limited social security, and dependence on low-skilled labour. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia's construction sector accounted for 5.8% of the country's GDP, acting as a significant economic driver. However, ongoing challenges have slowed growth and hindered worker welfare.

The ILO initiative will target several critical areas to support the sector's transformation, including skilling and upskilling workers, improving awareness of social security schemes, advocating for the effective enforcement of labour laws, enhancing occupational safety and health standards, and promoting social dialogue.

During the consultations, Cambodia's Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Heng Sour, emphasized the importance of social dialogue in addressing the construction industry's challenges. “Social dialogue is vital for effective tripartite decision-making, as it fosters collaboration among partners. The maturity and constructive inputs of social partners are essential to ensuring productive discussions and finding amicable solutions to labour challenges,” said Minister Heng Sour.

Steps for Addressing Sectoral Challenges

As an initial step, the project will conduct research to assess current challenges and develop actionable recommendations for improving working conditions while promoting sustainable practices in Cambodia’s construction industry. The project will include capacity-building workshops based on the ILO’s Just Transition guidelines, advocacy for stronger occupational safety and health legislation, piloting new sustainable practices with selected firms, and increasing outreach to construction workers and small contractors.

Hochul Shin, Chief Technical Adviser for I-KORP, stated, “This initiative aims to pave the way for a Just Transition in Cambodia’s construction industry, addressing the impact of climate change and focusing on worker safety, environmental sustainability, and energy efficiency within the sector.”

Collaborative Efforts to Transform the Industry

The project will be carried out in collaboration with key Cambodian stakeholders, including the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training (MoLVT), the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning, and Construction (MLMUPC), the Cambodian Federation of Employers and Business Associations (CAMFEBA), the Cambodia Construction Association (CCA), and national union confederations.

Running until December 2026, the project aims to create a comprehensive framework for promoting fair, environmentally friendly, and safe working conditions across the sector. In addition to its focus on the construction industry in Cambodia, the ILO initiative will also extend its efforts to the pulp and paper industry in Vietnam, demonstrating the ILO’s commitment to advancing Just Transitions across multiple industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The ILO’s Just Transition initiative aligns with global efforts to foster sustainable economic recovery, reduce inequality, and promote social dialogue to safeguard workers’ rights and well-being in the face of climate change and evolving market demands.

 
 

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024