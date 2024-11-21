Left Menu

Discover the Most Affordable Holiday Destinations in Asia for Year-End Celebrations

Agoda announces its list of the most affordable holiday destinations in Asia for end-of-year celebrations. Hat Yai, Thailand tops the list with an average room rate of 3883 INR per night. Other noteworthy destinations include Surakarta in Indonesia and Varanasi in India, known for cultural richness and scenic beauty.

Updated: 21-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:12 IST
Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled a list of Asia's most budget-friendly holiday destinations for the end-of-year travel season. Topping the list is Hat Yai, Thailand, where travelers can find accommodations averaging 3883 INR per night, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious globetrotters.

Following Hat Yai, Surakarta in Indonesia and Varanasi in India present appealing cultural experiences at affordable prices. Surakarta, or Solo, offers traditional Javanese arts, while Varanasi provides a spiritual journey along the Ganges River, all at competitive room rates of 3967 INR and 4136 INR respectively.

As holiday expenses mount, Agoda focuses on enabling travelers to save on flights, accommodation, and experiences. With a comprehensive analysis of room rates across various markets, travelers can enjoy more memorable moments with friends and family without straining their budgets this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

