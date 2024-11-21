Discover the Most Affordable Holiday Destinations in Asia for Year-End Celebrations

Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled a list of Asia's most budget-friendly holiday destinations for the end-of-year travel season. Topping the list is Hat Yai, Thailand, where travelers can find accommodations averaging 3883 INR per night, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious globetrotters.

Following Hat Yai, Surakarta in Indonesia and Varanasi in India present appealing cultural experiences at affordable prices. Surakarta, or Solo, offers traditional Javanese arts, while Varanasi provides a spiritual journey along the Ganges River, all at competitive room rates of 3967 INR and 4136 INR respectively.

As holiday expenses mount, Agoda focuses on enabling travelers to save on flights, accommodation, and experiences. With a comprehensive analysis of room rates across various markets, travelers can enjoy more memorable moments with friends and family without straining their budgets this festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)