Economic Jitters: Tariff Tensions and Stimulus Speculations Shake China & Hong Kong Markets

China and Hong Kong stock markets remained turbulent following a volatile trading session, as traders weighed potential U.S. tariff hikes against possible fiscal stimulus from Beijing. The Shanghai Composite and the CSI 300 index closed slightly up, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 0.5%.

The automobile sector led mainland gains, buoyed by state media reports of extended car trade-in incentives through 2025. Semiconductor stocks rose marginally amid geopolitical tensions, with investors betting on domestic technology companies.

Despite some optimism, the overall sentiment was dampened by concerns over impending U.S. tariffs, which analysts warn could trim China's economic growth. Speculations also emerged about Beijing's increased fiscal measures to counteract these potential shocks.

