Creators and Influencers Awards 2024 Shine Spotlight on Telugu Digital Talent

The Creators and Influencers Awards 2024, held in Hyderabad, dazzled as the premier event for South India's Telugu digital creators. Hosted by the Telugu Digital Media Federation (Telugu DMF), the awards showcased the cream of the crop of digital influencers at the HICC Novotel.

Boasting over 2 million online votes, the ceremony honored top influencers across 15 categories such as Best Digital Influencer, Best Kid Influencer, and Best Fashion Influencer. The audience was treated to dynamic performances and impassioned speeches that underscored the transformative impact of digital media platforms.

A new strategic partnership with Cinematica Expo, announced at the event, promises to empower creators with innovative tools and resources. Leading brands also tied up with Telugu DMF, paving the way for increased opportunities and reach for digital talents.

