Royalti Sets New Sales Record with Rs. 200 Crore Launch in Thane

Royalti, a prominent real estate firm, exceeded expectations by generating over Rs. 200 crores in sales during the launch of Oberoi Garden City in Thane. Their client-focused approach and market expertise resulted in a successful launch, marking a major achievement in Thane's luxury real estate market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:29 IST
Naresh Menghrajani, CEO, Royalti. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable achievement for Thane's real estate market, Royalti, a leading real estate consulting firm, has set new records by surpassing Rs. 200 crores in sales within just three days. This feat was accomplished at the recent launch of Oberoi Garden City on Pokhran Road 2. The success of this high-profile project underscores Royalti's innovative sales strategies and deep market expertise.

Collaborating with Oberoi Realty, Royalti played a vital role in the grand launch of this sprawling 75-acre development. The project comprises five towering 67-storey structures, showcasing luxury 3 BHK and 3 BHK + Studio apartments with starting prices at Rs. 3.5 crores. Of the total Rs. 1,350 crores in sales, Royalti contributed Rs. 200 crores by selling 54 units within 72 hours, reaffirming its status as a trailblazer in the Thane real estate sector.

Royalti's success is attributed to its thoughtful and consultative approach to sales. The firm dedicated months to market research and client engagement, achieving a 50% conversion rate from site visits and an 85% referral rate. CEO Naresh Menghrajani believes this launch represents a pivotal moment in Thane's growth trajectory, thanks to planned infrastructure projects worth Rs. 40,000 Crores. The company's client-centric methods have cemented its reputation as a trustworthy consultant, striving to simplify and enhance the real estate transaction process for high-value properties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

