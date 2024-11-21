Left Menu

Flight Attendants Demand Fair Pay Amid Industry Shifts

Alaska Airlines flight attendant Rebecca Owens highlights industry-wide discontent over pay policies. Flight crews, currently paid partially, advocate for compensation starting from passenger boarding. Recent negotiations signal potential change as industry profits rise and workers' demands for livable wages increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:39 IST
Flight Attendants Demand Fair Pay Amid Industry Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flight attendants at Alaska Airlines, including Rebecca Owens, are voicing frustration over an outdated pay structure that compensates crew members only when planes are in motion, rather than for the full duration of their work hours.

In August, a majority of Alaska flight attendants voted against a proposed contract despite a planned pay increase, due to lingering discontent over the lack of comprehensive boarding pay. This pivotal contract could set a new standard in the airline industry, prompting other major carriers to rethink their policies amid ongoing labor negotiations.

Backed by improved airline profits and favorable deals secured by pilots and factory workers, flight attendants are negotiating confidently, striving for fair wages matching their demanding schedules. The industry is closely watching these developments as unionized cabin crews push for significant reforms in pay structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024