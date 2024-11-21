Left Menu

Royalti Sets New Benchmark in Luxury Real Estate with Oberoi Garden City Launch

Royalti, a top real estate consultancy, achieved over Rs. 200 crores in sales during the launch of Oberoi Garden City in Thane, marking a significant milestone. This success illustrates their expertise in the luxury market and strategic partnership with Oberoi Realty, further boosting Thane's real estate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Royalti, a distinguished real estate consulting firm, has achieved a significant milestone by grossing over Rs. 200 crores in sales at the launch of Oberoi Garden City on Pokhran Road 2, Thane. This high-profile achievement, recorded within merely three days, underscores Royalti's expertise in the luxury market and its innovative sales approach.

In collaboration with Oberoi Realty, Royalti has played a crucial role in the success of this 75+ acre development project, which boasts five 67-storey towers offering 3 BHK and deluxe apartments starting at Rs. 3.5 crores. The project attracted a total of Rs. 1,350 crores in sales, with Royalti contributing over Rs. 200 crores from 54 units sold in just three days.

Royalti's strategic efforts went beyond conventional sales methods, employing extensive market research, client education, and custom financial planning. Their approach yielded a 50% conversion rate from site visits and an impressive 85% referral rate, underscoring their robust presence and credibility in Thane's competitive real estate market.

