Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale: Unmissable Deals and Exciting Freebies Await!

In a thrilling announcement for beauty enthusiasts, Nykaa's annual Pink Friday Sale returns on November 22, 2024, promising significant deals on over 1,900 international and local brands. This event offers unparalleled savings on coveted makeup, skincare, and haircare products, enabling consumers to indulge without breaking the bank.

Shoppers can expect discounts such as 40% off Kay Beauty, attractive deals from Charlotte Tilbury and MAC, and special offers on Estee Lauder and Urban Decay. Fashion enthusiasts are also catered to with up to 80% off on select lines, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience under one roof.

Adding excitement to the sale is Nykaa Play, an interactive platform featuring live shopping sessions with industry experts and celebrities. Users can engage in live streams and participate in exclusive game zones to win rewards, creating a dynamic and rewarding environment for online shopping.

(With inputs from agencies.)