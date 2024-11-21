Left Menu

Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale: Unmissable Deals and Exciting Freebies Await!

Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale starts on November 22, 2024, offering major discounts on 1900+ brands and exclusive deals like free gifts with purchases. Beauty and fashion enthusiasts can enjoy significant savings on popular products and styles, with live shopping experiences and celebrity interactions on the Nykaa app's Play channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:44 IST
Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale: Unmissable Deals and Exciting Freebies Await!
Nykaa Pink Friday Sale 2024. Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling announcement for beauty enthusiasts, Nykaa's annual Pink Friday Sale returns on November 22, 2024, promising significant deals on over 1,900 international and local brands. This event offers unparalleled savings on coveted makeup, skincare, and haircare products, enabling consumers to indulge without breaking the bank.

Shoppers can expect discounts such as 40% off Kay Beauty, attractive deals from Charlotte Tilbury and MAC, and special offers on Estee Lauder and Urban Decay. Fashion enthusiasts are also catered to with up to 80% off on select lines, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience under one roof.

Adding excitement to the sale is Nykaa Play, an interactive platform featuring live shopping sessions with industry experts and celebrities. Users can engage in live streams and participate in exclusive game zones to win rewards, creating a dynamic and rewarding environment for online shopping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

