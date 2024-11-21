Progility Technologies to Elevate Cochin Airport with Advanced Communication Systems

Progility Technologies, known for its expertise in Unified Communications and cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded a significant contract by Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL). The contract involves providing and installing cutting-edge communications and audio-visual equipment, marking a crucial step in positioning CIAL as a technologically advanced airport in India.

The project includes the installation of a state-of-the-art Flight Information Display System (FIDS), which will offer real-time updates on arrivals, departures, gate changes, delays, and baggage claim information. This system is designed to provide passengers with timely and accurate flight information, significantly enhancing their travel experience.

A Centralized Content Management System (CMS) will also be deployed to manage and deliver real-time content across digital displays throughout the airport, ensuring passengers have access to up-to-date information at all times. This will enhance operational efficiency by allowing CIAL to update all screens from a single platform in real-time.

Julian Wheatland, CEO of Progility Technologies, expressed his satisfaction with winning the contract, highlighting the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and success. He emphasized the role of this technology in shaping the future of air travel by delivering an enhanced passenger experience and improved operational efficiency at Cochin Airport.

Santhosh S, GM and Head of IT & Communication at CIAL, acknowledged the continued collaboration with Progility Technologies and emphasized the upgrade of Terminal 3 with the latest technology. This initiative underscores CIAL's dedication to providing high technology standards to improve passenger experience and operational efficiency.

Progility Technologies, a reputed multi-domain solution provider in India, specializes in customized solutions that improve business productivity and cater to various industries, including banking, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)