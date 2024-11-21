Driving Industrialization: India's Strategic Path to Global Competitiveness

India is witnessing a significant transformation in its industrial landscape, with a keen focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) liberalization and the development of sector-specific parks, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said.

Speaking at FICCI's 97th Annual General Meeting, Bhatia highlighted the role of initiatives such as the National Industrial Corridor Program and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. These, combined with ease of doing business reforms, are fostering industrial growth in the country.

The conference also spotlighted the evolving role of the Ministry of Heavy Industries in driving India's economic momentum through rapid electrification and strategic manufacturing practices, crucially in the electric vehicle sector, as underscored by Secretary Kamran Rizvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)