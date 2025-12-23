Left Menu

Hyosung Heavy Industries Powers Up: Secures $82 Million UK Transformer Deal

Hyosung Heavy Industries lands an $82 million contract with SP Energy Networks to supply high-voltage transformers for the UK's wind power project, boosting Britain's carbon-neutral goals. The company's success continues across Europe, with multiple contracts in Sweden, Spain, and Norway, driven by energy transition efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:31 IST
Hyosung Heavy Industries Powers Up: Secures $82 Million UK Transformer Deal
Representative Image (Photo/Hyosung Heavy Industries website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Hyosung Heavy Industries has clinched a lucrative contract valued at 120 billion won, roughly USD 82 million, to deliver ultra-high-voltage transformers to the United Kingdom. This agreement with SP Energy Networks, a subsidiary of ScottishPower, is pivotal for a significant wind power initiative supporting Britain's carbon-neutral objectives. The South Korean firm remarked that these transformers are instrumental in key renewable energy projects throughout the UK. A Pulse report, citing the Maeil Business News Korea, highlighted that the equipment will bolster grid stability as the nation progresses toward net-zero emissions.

This latest contract builds upon a period of robust growth for Hyosung Heavy Industries in the European market. Since early December, the company has secured numerous deals for ultra-high-voltage power equipment. As noted in the report, it has obtained contracts totaling approximately 230 billion won for such equipment across major European nations, including the UK, Sweden, and Spain. This demand is fueled by energy transition policies and the necessity to upgrade aging infrastructure. According to the report, Europe's power grid market is expected to expand at an annual rate exceeding 5% until 2030, targeting a market size between $6 billion and $7 billion. The region is considered a premium market dominated by leading global players.

Moreover, Hyosung Heavy Industries has recently garnered a 50 billion won order from a Swedish power distribution company. At the beginning of the month, the firm inked another contract for ultra-high-voltage transformers in Norway, further entrenching its footprint in the Nordic power market.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025