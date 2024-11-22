Left Menu

Nuziveedu Seeds Unveils High-Yield Paddy Seed NP-8912

Nuziveedu Seeds launched NP-8912, a new paddy seed offering high yields and early maturity, benefiting farmers in multiple Indian states. With attributes like disease resistance and wide adaptability, the seed promises increased income and efficiency. The launch was highlighted via a YouTube event on November 20, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kandlakoya, Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:48 IST
Nuziveedu Seeds Launches High-Yield Short-Duration Paddy Seed NP-8912 . Image Credit: ANI
Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, a leader in agricultural innovation, has introduced its latest paddy seed variant, NP-8912, aimed at delivering enhanced yields within a condensed cultivation timeframe.

This groundbreaking seed is optimal for agricultural producers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra due to its high yield potential, adaptability to diverse soils and climates, and disease-resistant properties.

Successful field trials in Rabi 2023 and Kharif 2024 affirm its consistency and quality, while a live-streamed launch event on November 20, 2024, provided farmers with insights into maximizing yields and profitability through the adoption of NP-8912.

(With inputs from agencies.)

