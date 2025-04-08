Left Menu

India and Israel Join Forces for Agricultural Innovation and Food Security

In a significant diplomatic move, Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter have signed pivotal agreements to collaboratively address food security challenges. Emphasis was placed on leveraging Israeli innovations and sustainable practices to benefit Indian agriculture and ensure land preservation for future generations.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Right) with his Israeli counterpart Avi Dichter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Israeli counterpart, Avi Dichter, engaged in substantive talks in New Delhi, culminating in the signing of several key agreements aimed at strengthening agricultural ties between the two nations.

Chouhan highlighted the collaboration's potential to effectively tackle global food security concerns and discussed the significance of adopting Israeli innovations to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. The meeting underscored the necessity of developing climate-resilient crop varieties and emphasized sustainable farming practices to protect soil health.

The ministers also addressed land use optimization, aiming to make agriculture more profitable for Indian farmers, regardless of their small landholdings. Concluding the meeting, both ministers visited the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, witnessing the Indo-Israeli advancements in protected farming methodologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

