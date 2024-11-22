Left Menu

FeFCon 2024: Pioneering Fever Management in Health Care

The seventh edition of FeFCon is gearing up for November 23-24, 2024, in Bangalore, aiming to unite healthcare leaders, students, and researchers. The event will focus on innovative fever management solutions and includes a nationwide quiz and research presentations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:56 IST
FeFCon 2024 to be Held in Bangalore: A Premier Event on Fever Management. Image Credit: ANI
The Fever Foundation's seventh annual FeFCon conference is poised to take the stage in Bangalore on November 23-24, 2024. This highly anticipated event will welcome a diverse range of participants, including thought leaders, medical students, physicians, scientists, and policymakers, all striving to advance the intricacies of fever management.

Attendees can expect a wealth of engaging sessions and expert-led discussions centered on managing fever in both adult and pediatric populations. The conference will also spotlight the latest research by academia, thereby contributing to the essential body of knowledge within the healthcare community. FeFCon 2024 also features a significant nationwide science quiz that drew extensive participation from approximately 3,000 postgraduate medical students, with the finale set to unfold on November 23.

In tandem with these events, a successful poster competition was held, bringing forward original research and case studies by postgraduate students from across India in Paediatrics and Internal Medicine. Speaking on behalf of the Fever Foundation, Manjula Suresh, Senior Vice President, Medical & Regulatory Affairs, Micro Labs Ltd, stated the importance of continual innovation in fever management, emphasizing FeFCon's role as a pivotal platform in this ongoing dialogue.

