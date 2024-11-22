Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Divine Nagar: Fatal Train Accident Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A fatal train accident at Divine Nagar railway station near Chalakudy resulted in the death of a 73-year-old woman and critically injured another. The victims were crossing the tracks after attending a meditation retreat. The third woman in the group escaped harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early this morning, a 73-year-old woman lost her life, and another sustained serious injuries after a train struck them at Divine Nagar railway station near Chalakudy. According to local police, the accident happened at approximately 6:30 am.

The victims, who had attended a meditation retreat at the Divine Retreat Centre, were crossing the tracks to return home. Hailing from Kasaragod and Paravur districts, the women intended to catch a train home from the station. Sadly, one woman did not survive the ordeal, while the other remains in critical condition.

A third woman traveling with them remained unharmed as she had already reached the opposite side of the tracks before the train arrived. The police have launched an investigation into the incident, urging travelers to exercise caution at railway crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

