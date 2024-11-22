Left Menu

India: A Beacon of Trust and Stability in Turbulent Times

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized India's political and economic stability amid global disruptions, highlighting its role as a reliable trading partner. Speaking at the News9 Global Summit, he highlighted India's sustainable growth trajectory, renewable energy initiatives, and adherence to international commitments, asserting India's unique position in the changing global order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:11 IST
India: A Beacon of Trust and Stability in Turbulent Times
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo/@AshwiniVaishnaw). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India stands out as a pillar of political and economic stability amid global uncertainty, asserted Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the News9 Global Summit. Vaishnaw highlighted India's growth rate of 6-8 percent, emphasizing that the nation's stability fortifies its position as a trusted trading partner.

Stressing the convergence of good economics and politics, the minister remarked on India's resilience in contrast to other democracies experiencing turmoil. He underscored the government's dedication to environmental sustainability, revealing substantial progress in meeting the Paris Agreement targets.

With renewable sources constituting 45 percent of the country's power capacity, India is setting up the world's largest renewable project, he said. Vaishnaw concluded by emphasizing India's pivotal role amid transformations wrought by pandemics and conflicts, advocating for democracy, multilateralism, and a rules-based order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024