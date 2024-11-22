India: A Beacon of Trust and Stability in Turbulent Times

India stands out as a pillar of political and economic stability amid global uncertainty, asserted Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the News9 Global Summit. Vaishnaw highlighted India's growth rate of 6-8 percent, emphasizing that the nation's stability fortifies its position as a trusted trading partner.

Stressing the convergence of good economics and politics, the minister remarked on India's resilience in contrast to other democracies experiencing turmoil. He underscored the government's dedication to environmental sustainability, revealing substantial progress in meeting the Paris Agreement targets.

With renewable sources constituting 45 percent of the country's power capacity, India is setting up the world's largest renewable project, he said. Vaishnaw concluded by emphasizing India's pivotal role amid transformations wrought by pandemics and conflicts, advocating for democracy, multilateralism, and a rules-based order.

(With inputs from agencies.)