Germany: Economic Hurdles Pile Up in Third Quarter 2024

Germany's economy grew by a sluggish 0.1% in Q3 2024, down from preliminary estimates. This places it among the weakest performers in the G7. Despite some increases in household consumption and government spending, declining exports and investments paint a grim outlook for Europe's largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:40 IST
Germany's economic growth slowed to a mere 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024, the statistics office revealed.

This disappointing performance underscores its troubling position as one of the weakest G7 economies. Key factors include declines in exports and investments.

Experts forecast potential recession risks, pointing to challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

