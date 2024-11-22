Left Menu

Japan's Bold Economic Move: Stimulating Growth Through Innovation

Japan has unveiled a 39 trillion yen economic stimulus package aimed at boosting individual incomes and fostering digital innovation. Initiated by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration, the plan addresses challenges like rising energy costs, low birthrates, and contemporary work-life balance. It seeks to instill a collective 'well-being' while supporting growth.

Updated: 22-11-2024 16:00 IST
Japan's government launched a 39 trillion yen ($250 billion) economic stimulus package, focusing on increasing personal incomes and supporting digital innovation. This ambitious plan, which was approved by the Cabinet, forms the core of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's newly established administration.

The package aims to counteract Japan's economic uncertainties by addressing issues like the country's low birthrate, aiding working women and the elderly, and coping with rising energy costs. The stimulus also includes raising the tax-free salary threshold and assisting small and medium-sized businesses.

Although recent economic growth has been weak, signs of improvement are evident. To prevent a repeat of past deflationary spirals, the government insists on sustainable wage increases. However, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's loss in Parliament suggests political instability, which might challenge Ishiba's tenure as Prime Minister.

