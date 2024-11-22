Cultivating Leadership Enters India with The Core Questin Partnership

Cultivating Leadership, a renowned international organization specializing in leadership development, is making its foray into India through a partnership with the Delhi-based consulting firm, The Core Questin. This strategic alliance seeks to integrate Cultivating Leadership's globally recognized tools into the Indian market to enhance leadership capabilities.

The collaboration will establish a new entity in India under the Cultivating Leadership brand, with Keith Johnston from Cultivating Leadership and Shweta Anand Arora from The Core Questin as directors. This venture aims to offer Indian organizations access to a vast network of over 90 experts worldwide, delivering leadership development tools both rigorous in theory and tested in practice.

The partnership arrives at a crucial juncture as the Indian market navigates significant economic growth alongside complex challenges. It aims to equip leaders with skills to manage external complexities and internal uncertainties, positioning organizations not just to survive, but thrive amid global unpredictability and economic shifts. Leaders can adapt by embracing a new toolkit designed to handle these complexities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)