Left Menu

Cultivating Leadership Enters India with The Core Questin Partnership

Cultivating Leadership, a global leader in adult development, partners with India's The Core Questin to introduce its leadership tools in a diverse market. This joint venture aims to help Indian leaders tackle complexities, leveraging The Core Questin's local insights to foster adaptive, resilient leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:02 IST
Cultivating Leadership Enters India with The Core Questin Partnership
Shweta Anand Arora, CEO of The Core Questin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cultivating Leadership, a renowned international organization specializing in leadership development, is making its foray into India through a partnership with the Delhi-based consulting firm, The Core Questin. This strategic alliance seeks to integrate Cultivating Leadership's globally recognized tools into the Indian market to enhance leadership capabilities.

The collaboration will establish a new entity in India under the Cultivating Leadership brand, with Keith Johnston from Cultivating Leadership and Shweta Anand Arora from The Core Questin as directors. This venture aims to offer Indian organizations access to a vast network of over 90 experts worldwide, delivering leadership development tools both rigorous in theory and tested in practice.

The partnership arrives at a crucial juncture as the Indian market navigates significant economic growth alongside complex challenges. It aims to equip leaders with skills to manage external complexities and internal uncertainties, positioning organizations not just to survive, but thrive amid global unpredictability and economic shifts. Leaders can adapt by embracing a new toolkit designed to handle these complexities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024