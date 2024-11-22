Left Menu

Trailblazers Redefine India's Future at the 8th Brand Vision Conclave

Held on November 19, 2024, the 8th Brand Vision India 2030 Leadership Conclave at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, honored visionary leaders and change-makers. The event, supported by major partners, showcased sustainable innovations and celebrated contributors across industries, highlighting India's journey toward an inclusive and innovative future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:05 IST
Trailblazers Redefine India's Future at the 8th Brand Vision Conclave
Saurav Dasgupta, Co-founder- Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director - Nexbrands Inc & Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder - Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director - Nexbrands Inc. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 8th Brand Vision, India 2030 Leadership Conclave unfolded on November 19, 2024, at Mumbai's ITC Maratha, spotlighting India's trailblazing leaders and innovators intent on reshaping the nation's future on a global canvass. This year's conclave, invigorated by Vritilife®, Herbalife's Ayurvedic Nutrition range, became a nexus for achievers from corporate, entertainment, and various sectors, celebrating impactful achievements and nurturing lofty visions for an inclusive and sustainable India by 2030.

Supported by influential partners including Mercedes Landmark, IWMBuzz, Times Now, and others, the summit featured the insightful panel discussion 'Future Ready Solutions: Sustainable Innovations for a Resilient India,' bringing together leaders from sectors including technology, water, and institutions, emphasizing innovations vital to India's growth.

Engaging dialogues such as the fireside chat with Madan and Mehul Mohanka from Tega Industries illuminated how Indian talent propels global success. Additionally, keynote speeches emphasized the convergence of tradition and technology, highlighting Vritilife's commitment to integrating Ayurvedic principles with modern science for India's wellness leadership. Concluding the event, the Extraordinaire Titles celebrated exceptional brands and leaders, reinforcing the conclave as a galvanizing force in shaping India's visionary path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024