Air India's New Era: Building a Future in Aviation Maintenance

Air India announced plans to launch a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) aimed at providing a comprehensive aircraft maintenance engineering program. The initiative is set to be fully operational by mid-2026.

The BMTO will be situated next to Air India's newly established 12-bay Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru, anticipated to start operating in early 2026. This endeavor is part of a collaboration with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd, a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, to develop a custom-built facility sprawling over 86,000 square feet.

The new program will incorporate two years of classroom education followed by practical training at the MRO, aligning with Air India's strategy to meet maintenance demands and create dedicated career paths for its Aircraft Maintenance Engineering graduates. As a provisional measure, Air India plans to deploy a Cadet AME program with renowned institutions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)