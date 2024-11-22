Left Menu

Air India's New Era: Building a Future in Aviation Maintenance

Air India will establish a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) to offer an integrated aircraft maintenance engineering program by mid-2026. Located near its MRO facility in Bengaluru, the program includes academic and practical training, supporting Air India's fleet maintenance needs and offering career paths for AME graduates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:13 IST
Air India's New Era: Building a Future in Aviation Maintenance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India announced plans to launch a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) aimed at providing a comprehensive aircraft maintenance engineering program. The initiative is set to be fully operational by mid-2026.

The BMTO will be situated next to Air India's newly established 12-bay Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru, anticipated to start operating in early 2026. This endeavor is part of a collaboration with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd, a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, to develop a custom-built facility sprawling over 86,000 square feet.

The new program will incorporate two years of classroom education followed by practical training at the MRO, aligning with Air India's strategy to meet maintenance demands and create dedicated career paths for its Aircraft Maintenance Engineering graduates. As a provisional measure, Air India plans to deploy a Cadet AME program with renowned institutions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024