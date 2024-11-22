Left Menu

Romania and Bulgaria Set to Join Schengen by 2025

Romania and Bulgaria are poised to join the EU's Schengen area as early as January 2025, according to Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter. A final decision regarding their inclusion will be made at the EU interior ministers' meeting scheduled for December 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:18 IST
Romania and Bulgaria Set to Join Schengen by 2025
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Romania and Bulgaria are expected to gain full access to Europe's Schengen area as soon as January 2025, according to Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter. This development marks a significant step in the integration process for these Eastern European nations.

Pinter announced on Friday that the definitive decision regarding Romania and Bulgaria's entry into the open-borders zone will occur during a meeting of EU interior ministers on December 11. Both countries have been working towards this milestone, aiming to benefit from the free movement across the European continent.

This move signifies a broader alignment with EU regulations and symbolizes a growing acceptance within the union. The Schengen area, known for its absence of border controls among member states, remains a coveted status for European countries seeking seamless intra-continental travel for their citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024