Romania and Bulgaria Set to Join Schengen by 2025
Romania and Bulgaria are poised to join the EU's Schengen area as early as January 2025, according to Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter. A final decision regarding their inclusion will be made at the EU interior ministers' meeting scheduled for December 11.
- Country:
- Hungary
Romania and Bulgaria are expected to gain full access to Europe's Schengen area as soon as January 2025, according to Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter. This development marks a significant step in the integration process for these Eastern European nations.
Pinter announced on Friday that the definitive decision regarding Romania and Bulgaria's entry into the open-borders zone will occur during a meeting of EU interior ministers on December 11. Both countries have been working towards this milestone, aiming to benefit from the free movement across the European continent.
This move signifies a broader alignment with EU regulations and symbolizes a growing acceptance within the union. The Schengen area, known for its absence of border controls among member states, remains a coveted status for European countries seeking seamless intra-continental travel for their citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European climate agency says 2024 will very likely be hottest year on record, reports AP.
European Leaders Urge Georgia for Reforms
European Stocks Surge Amid Central Bank Decisions and Political Turmoil
European Leaders Press Georgia for Reforms
European Stocks Surge Amid Policy Decisions and Political Shifts