Romania and Bulgaria Set to Join Schengen by 2025

Romania and Bulgaria are expected to gain full access to Europe's Schengen area as soon as January 2025, according to Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter. This development marks a significant step in the integration process for these Eastern European nations.

Pinter announced on Friday that the definitive decision regarding Romania and Bulgaria's entry into the open-borders zone will occur during a meeting of EU interior ministers on December 11. Both countries have been working towards this milestone, aiming to benefit from the free movement across the European continent.

This move signifies a broader alignment with EU regulations and symbolizes a growing acceptance within the union. The Schengen area, known for its absence of border controls among member states, remains a coveted status for European countries seeking seamless intra-continental travel for their citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)